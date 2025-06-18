Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MA stock opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $558.05 and its 200-day moving average is $544.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

