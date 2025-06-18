Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 995 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after acquiring an additional 773,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,060,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,768,000 after acquiring an additional 916,230 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Kroger stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08.

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $72,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at $754,370.19. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,679 shares of company stock worth $8,584,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

