Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Walmart Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $752.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Whelan Financial lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.