Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Announces $0.21 Dividend

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of CMPGY opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

