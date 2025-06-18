Promising Airline Stocks Worth Watching – June 17th

Zscaler, RTX, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. By buying these shares, investors gain a proportional claim on an airline’s assets and future earnings. The performance of airline stocks tends to be volatile, as it closely tracks factors such as fuel costs, passenger demand, regulatory changes and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.87. 1,033,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,219.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.51. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $309.18.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.08. 2,013,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,640. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 26,791,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,920,176. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

