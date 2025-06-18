MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 306,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 126,000 shares.The stock last traded at $12.33 and had previously closed at $12.06.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

