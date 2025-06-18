Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – June 17th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Everbright Digital, Super League Enterprise, and PowerUp Acquisition are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, enable or support the metaverse—an immersive digital universe where users interact via avatars in 3D environments using virtual and augmented reality. These firms may range from VR/AR hardware and software developers to gaming engines, blockchain infrastructure providers and virtual real-estate or NFT marketplace operators. By buying metaverse stocks, investors gain exposure to the potential growth of this emerging virtual economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.84. 72,585,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,210,401. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $126.36. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,384. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.06.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $93.47. 517,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,584. Globant has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $238.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.85. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. 155,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of EDHL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 532,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,203. Everbright Digital has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Super League Enterprise (SLE)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

NASDAQ:SLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 5,930,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,610. Super League Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

NASDAQ PWUP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 611,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

