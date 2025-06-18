Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1304 per share on Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 99.4% increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Mitie Group Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

