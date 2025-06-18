Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 594,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,932,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Symbotic Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.00, a PEG ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $54,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,919.38. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,917.40. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $1,092,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walmart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $355,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Symbotic by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,754,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $4,968,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

