Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.02 and last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 120088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

