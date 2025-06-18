Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $400.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.20.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $373.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.01 and a 200-day moving average of $367.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $277.10 and a 12 month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.