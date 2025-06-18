Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.640-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.330-9.330 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of JBL opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 34.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Jabil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

