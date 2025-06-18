JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 277.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

BHVN opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, analysts expect that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 319.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 53.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 84,800.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Biohaven by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

