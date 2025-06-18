Technology Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Meta Platforms, Circle Internet Group, Microsoft, and Broadcom are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business revolves around the research, development or distribution of technology products and services—ranging from hardware and software to semiconductors, internet platforms and telecommunications. These stocks often carry higher growth potential (and volatility) than more mature industries, reflecting rapid innovation cycles and changing consumer demands. Investors buy technology stocks to gain exposure to cutting-edge markets and the possibility of outsized returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.61. 88,849,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,988,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.15. The stock had a trading volume of 68,857,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,771,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.83. 21,261,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,497,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.28 and its 200-day moving average is $222.66.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $698.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $607.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.79. 24,429,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,115,508. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $165.60.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.45. 6,793,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,458,402. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $480.69. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,576,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,275,654. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 204.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

