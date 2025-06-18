Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 75732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolfstich Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879,223 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,788,000 after purchasing an additional 367,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,365,000 after buying an additional 262,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,026,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,820,000 after buying an additional 324,453 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after buying an additional 1,916,305 shares during the period.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

