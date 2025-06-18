TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2797 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a 56.5% increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.18.
TravelSky Technology Stock Performance
TSYHY opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.
About TravelSky Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TravelSky Technology
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Jabil Stock Hits Highs on AI Tailwinds and Strong Buybacks
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Can Luckin and Dutch Bros Take Market Share From Starbucks?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.