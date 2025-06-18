TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2025

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2797 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a 56.5% increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.18.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

TSYHY opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

See Also

Dividend History for TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.