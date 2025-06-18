Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 100.0% increase from Constellation Software’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Constellation Software Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $3,550.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,527.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,342.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $2,720.00 and a 12-month high of $3,998.72.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $20.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 77.19 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNSWF
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why SailPoint May Cruise Past Cybersecurity Rivals in 2025
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Jabil Stock Hits Highs on AI Tailwinds and Strong Buybacks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Can Luckin and Dutch Bros Take Market Share From Starbucks?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.