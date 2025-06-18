Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 100.0% increase from Constellation Software’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $3,550.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,527.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,342.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $2,720.00 and a 12-month high of $3,998.72.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $20.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 77.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNSWF

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.