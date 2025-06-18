Comparing Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finance of America Companies and Walker & Dunlop”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance of America Companies $338.17 million 0.70 $15.49 million $3.68 5.79 Walker & Dunlop $1.13 billion 1.98 $108.17 million $2.92 22.59

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Finance of America Companies. Finance of America Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finance of America Companies and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance of America Companies 18.89% -3.12% -0.04% Walker & Dunlop 8.68% 8.99% 3.56%

Risk & Volatility

Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Finance of America Companies and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance of America Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Walker & Dunlop 0 1 1 1 3.00

Finance of America Companies presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.37%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Finance of America Companies.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Finance of America Companies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers. The Servicing and Asset Management segment includes servicing and asset-managing and managing third-party capital investments. The Corporate segment consists primarily of the company’s treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

