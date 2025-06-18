Biconomy (BICO) Price Reaches $0.0901 on Major Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $86.40 million and $10.61 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,484,842 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

