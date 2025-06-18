HedgeTrade Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.91 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $23.91 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

