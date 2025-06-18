Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Volume Hits $1.23 Thousand

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 96.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 96.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $2.02 million and $1.23 thousand worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104,919.45 or 0.99968179 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,588.50 or 0.99776570 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
