Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 28064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

