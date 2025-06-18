Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 605 ($8.12) and last traded at GBX 605 ($8.12), with a volume of 687341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.76).

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 556.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 482.24. The company has a market capitalization of £108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

