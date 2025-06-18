Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 56452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TPC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,478.10. The trade was a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,090,416.05. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,891,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 40,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 140,135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,608 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.