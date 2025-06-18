Financial Analysis: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) versus MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMB Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $2.80 billion 2.68 $441.24 million $7.95 12.42 MidWestOne Financial Group $206.03 million 2.76 -$60.29 million ($3.54) -7.71

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UMB Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 3 4 1 2.75 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

UMB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $122.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.47%. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus target price of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.69%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 13.64% 12.09% 0.96% MidWestOne Financial Group N/A 8.49% 0.74%

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. UMB Financial pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out -27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMB Financial beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund, asset management, and healthcare service to institutional clients; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, mutual fund service, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and investment advisory, custody, and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company also provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements, such as brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services comprising administering estates, trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

