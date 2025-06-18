Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.68 and last traded at $123.56. 123,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 734,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -268.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.0% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $6,069,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Repligen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 252,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

