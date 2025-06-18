Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
