ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 605,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.1 days.

ENN Energy Trading Up 5.5%

XNGSF opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

