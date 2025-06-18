Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 29,197 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

