Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $125.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

