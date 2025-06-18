Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

