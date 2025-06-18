Strategic Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

