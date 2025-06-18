Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

