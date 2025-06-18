NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

