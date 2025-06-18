Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Sunday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
