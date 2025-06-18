Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE IGI opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $18.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

