Short Interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Decreases By 26.9%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.28. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,315,000 after buying an additional 178,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aramark by 29.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,605,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,162 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Aramark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,037,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,214 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

