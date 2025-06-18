Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

TKGSY stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

