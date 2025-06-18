Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,592,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 7,604,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55,924.0 days.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

Nippon Paint stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15. Nippon Paint has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

