Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,993 shares of company stock worth $612,979 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 21.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 760,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,547 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 718,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

