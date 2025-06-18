Paul Gill Acquires 18 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gill acquired 18 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.41) per share, with a total value of £153 ($205.40).

Paul Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Paul Gill purchased 21 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.57) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($201.01).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.5%

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 842.08 ($11.30) on Wednesday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($7.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 984 ($13.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 817.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 751.26. The company has a market cap of £488.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mortgage Advice Bureau ( LON:MAB1 Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.44) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

