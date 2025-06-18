Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.9%

HENOY opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

