Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,670 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

