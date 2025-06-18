Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cushing Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 683,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

