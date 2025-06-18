Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $616,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after buying an additional 3,689,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

