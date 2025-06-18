Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,324,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

