Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.4% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.73.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,220.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,004.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

