23,923 Shares in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

