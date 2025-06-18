Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,745 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $292.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $300.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

