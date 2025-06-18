iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $90.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

